Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the second in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me. The topics are not meant to serve as a list of the most important topics I’ve written about.
The Summerville High School baseball/softball facility, now known as Green Wave Park, has been the site for numerous memorable moments over the years.
Events at the park often attract a large crowd and those crowds aren’t always 100 percent human.
It’s not uncommon for a fan to bring their dog with them to the ballpark nor is it unheard of for a stray to make its way to the facility, perhaps looking for a bite to eat. I’ve seen wild birds swoop down toward the field in pursuit of what I assumed was a mosquito or some other flying insect birds eat. Geese, often in flocks, and sometimes ducks, have been spotted flying over the park.
Now if you are thinking ‘wait I’ve heard a group of geese referred to as a gaggle of geese; is the Journal Scene getting its facts wrong?’ Well I don’t think so. An interesting tidbit, as I understand it, geese flying together are a flock while geese in a group on the ground or in a body of water are a gaggle.
However, the memorable moment I want to share involves only one goose.
During an American Legion Baseball game one summer a goose landed in the outfield during the middle of a play. Once it was brought to the umpire’s attention, he stopped the game so the bird couldn’t interfere with play, which could lead to not only the goose being injured but a player getting injured. It was a big goose.
Now I searched our archives looking for the article I wrote about that game, but couldn’t find it. My recollection of exactly what happened next might be off a little, but I feel I remember the jest of it and definitely remember how funny I found it.
An outfielder approached the goose using the international shoo motion. You know, both hands stretched out knuckle side facing the object to be shooed and rapidly moving in a sweeping manner.
Shockingly, that didn’t work. The goose just stuck out its chest, raised its long neck and stared down that outfielder.
Another player decided to give it a go. He ran toward the goose while yelling at it. The goose darted. I was surprised and amused at how fast that bird could waddle.
The goose ended up between first base and second, but still on the outfield grass, again as memory serves. Then a player tried throwing his glove at the goose. That seemed to work. The goose took flight and the fans cheered because they were ready for the game to resume.
But as if to say ‘psych’ the goose took a sharp bank and landed out in left field.
This time a group of players charged at the bird while also yelling at it. That finally did the trick. The goose flew off over the outfield fence and eventually out of sight.
I’ve also seen a dog get into the action at Green Wave Park. I believe the canine, which was much quicker than the goose by the way, charged onto the field during a high school game.
Players chased the dog around as he darted this way and that for several minutes until they finally got the canine off the field.