Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the sixth in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me.
For three summers, the Coosaw Creek Crocodiles ruled the pool.
By the time I made it to Summerville, the Snee Farm Swim Team had established itself as the elite program in the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s summer swim league. Snee Farm was in the midst of an unprecedented winning streak for the association’s season ending championship meet also known as City Meet. Eventually, the team earned 22 straight titles.
However, the streak was broken in July of 2011 when the Coosaw Creek Swim Team defeated Snee Farm by 205 points to claim the City Meet Championship. The Crocodiles had been building toward their goal of earning a title for a few years so the celebration at the Jewish Community Center pool that evening was fun to watch.
The Crocodiles went on to win the next two City Meet championships before Snee Farm ended Coosaw’s steak of championships at three. That third title served as the exclamation point on Coosaw’s run as the Crocodiles broke five meet records at the 2013 City Meet.
A total of 23 teams from across the South Carolina Lowcountry participated in City Meet that summer. Ashley Ridge swimmer Micah Bohon was the star. She set new records in all three of her individual events and helped a Crocodiles’ relay team set a new record.
Bohon and Daniel Island’s Megan Kingsley both finished the 15-18 Girls 50-meter Butterfly with a 29.28 time to break a record Bohon set in 2011. Later that evening, Bohon set meet records in the 15-18 Girls 50 Breaststroke (34.49) and 15-18 Girls 100 Individual Medley (1:05.62) races. Bohon set the IM record the summer before but the Breaststroke record formerly held by Parkshore swimmer Cami Sink had stood since 1994.
Bohon also swam the anchor leg for the Coosaw 15-18 Mixed 200 Medley Relay Team that finished in 1:56.38 to set a new record and propel the Crocodiles to the championship. Other members of the record-setting relay team were Alecia Rattigan, Noah Brazier and Bohon’s twin brother Jeremiah Bohon.
Green Wave swimmer Jackson Seith brought the Crocodiles another meet record, finishing the 13-14 Boys 50 Breaststroke in 31.45 to win the event and shatter the record by more than two seconds.
Coosaw Creek trailed Snee Farm entering the final day of the 2013 City Meet, but got the job done in the relay events to finish in first place with 2,746 points. Snee Farm (2,724.5 points) placed second and Daniel Island (2,612.5) placed third.
Below is my article from July 21, 2011 on Coosaw’s first City Meet Championship:
The 23rd time was the charm.
The Coosaw Creek swim team won the 2011 City Meet this week, thus ending Snee Farm’s 22-year run as City Meet Champion. Coosaw finished the three-day, season-ending event for the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association with 3,009.5 points to claim its first City Meet Championship. Snee Farm placed second with 2,804.5 points and Daniel Island placed third with 2,516.5 points.
A few teams have challenged Snee Farm for the title over the past two decades, but all fell short until this week. The Crocs weren’t in the mix for all those years, but have been one of the main contenders the past few seasons.
“Thirteen years ago we were dead last, but we slowly clawed our way up,” Crocs coach Jaeson May said. “To see us finally hit the top is a testament to the hard work of our swimmers and my assistant coaches. Day in, day out we have had two practices a day so they all deserve this. I feel like every Coosaw Crocodile who ever swam for us is here in spirit and celebrating this with us.”
May says dedication made all the difference this summer.
“These swimmers believe in themselves and they gave me everything they have,” he said. “It’s all about our kids striving to top their best time. Our swimmers were dropping times like crazy and everything else just fell into place. I love these kids and they laid it out there for us. Not one of my swimmers or coaches is over 20. They have never known anything different from Snee Farm being champs so for them to accomplish this says a lot about them.”
The Newington swim team (1,461 points) jumped two places from last summer, finishing in eighth place for the 2011 City Meet. It is the second best finish for the Summerville-area teams.
Ashborough (1,171.5) just missed another Top 10 performance, placing 11th in a field of 23 teams.
Pine Forest (782.5) placed 18th; Legend Oaks (278.5) placed 20th; and the Summerville YMCA (142) placed 22nd.
In the battle of the Creek, Crowfield (798) placed 17th while the Naval Weapons Station (205) placed 21st.