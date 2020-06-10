Marathon event supports Veterans and junior golf programs

The Memorial Day Corona 500 brought together veterans and some young golfers who represent the future those veterans fought to protect.
The charity golf tournament at Wescott Golf Club May 25 featured five, two-person teams playing 100 holes in an alternate-shot format to raise money for the PGA HOPE Charleston and Charleston Junior Golf programs.
The event was the brainchild of Perry Green, PGA Director of Instruction at the club, who conceived the event in only three weeks after playing a lightning fast round with Gunny Burge.
It can take months of planning to pull off a successful fundraising golf tournament, but in this case, it took less than 500 hours.
In just a matter of days, Green had the event planed and the teams of veterans and junior golfers assembled. He then asked those golfers to gather donations from their friends and family on a per hole basis.
The teams that participated in the inaugural Memorial Day Corona 500 are: Perry Green and Rich O’Brien, Gunny Burge and Cliff Price, Paul Suggs and Harold Hill, Paul Mullette and Rocky Bailey, and Avery Smith and Marlie Duarte.
Green called the event an amazing success and anticipates approximately $7,000 was raised by the golf marathon. To the delight of all the volunteers and sponsors, all five teams managed to complete the 100 holes.
Donations for the event will continue to be accepted for a few more weeks. For more information about making a donation, email Green at perrygreen@pga.com.