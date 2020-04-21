Local boat ramps, kayak launches reopen

from 7
Governments are beginning to ease up on certain restrictions brought about by COVID-19, giving those looking to exercise a few more options.
Dorchester County has reopened Howard Bridgman River Access at Bacons Bridge as well as Rosebrock Park, but the restrooms and picnic shelters are still closed. The Town of Summerville has reopened the boat ramp and kayak launch at Jessens Boat Landing.
To ensure those facilities remain open for recreational pursuits, park goers are being encouraged to practice social distancing while there.
“As long as you observe social distancing, remember to stay out of large groups and not congregate, we’ll do our very best to keep those open for you,” Dorchester County Park Operations Manager Burt Connelly said. “Also please make sure you are picking up behind yourselves. We have plenty of trash cans out plus a couple of dog waste stations.”
A revision to an existing executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster’s Office paved the way for the facilities to reopen. Such facilities had been ordered closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but last week’s revision specifies boat landings and associated parking areas could be opened beginning April 17. It also specifies local government or other managing authorities of those facilities can still restrict public access if it is determined such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.
Government officials have some ambitious plans for local recreational improvements so they are hoping to not only keep waterway access points open, but to reach a point when more facilities can reopen and they can again focus on projects put on hold due to the pandemic.
“So far, people at the Howard Bridgman River Access and Rosebrock Park are looking out for one another by keeping it moving and giving each other space,” Connelly said. “We’ve had a construction project put on hold because of everything but we are anxious to get that project started and have some exciting ideas about things we would like to do.”
Executive Order No. 2020-13 (Authorizing Law Enforcement to Maintain Order, Ensure Public Safety, and Preserve Public Health During the State of Emergency) remains in effect. Accordingly, no more than two individuals who are not family members from the same household may be on a boat.
, with some exceptions. Family members who reside in the same household may boat together in numbers greater than two. In addition, vessels on public waterways of the state must remain underway at all times, unless exigent circumstances exist or anchoring to fish. The beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island, remains prohibited until officials deem it safe.
Links to the executive orders issued during the course of this emergency, as well as livestreams/recordings of Gov. McMasters’s press briefings and other related information, can be found on the website of the S.C. Emergency management Division.