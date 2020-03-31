Kuhn receives College of Charleston honor

Pinewood Prep graduate Kris Kuhn has been named the College of Charleston’s Institutional Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Kuhn, a senior right-handed pitcher for the Cougars Baseball team, has enjoyed success both on the diamond and in the classroom over the past four years. In addition to playing a key role for the Cougars’ bullpen, he has collected several scholastic honors. His latest was a bit unexpected.
“I had stopped looking at all my social media recently because it was taking up too much of my time so I had no idea about it until my girlfriend mentioned it,” Kuhn said. “It’s a great surprise. I remember my advisor asking me about sending my transcripts for something but with everything that is happening right now it was the last thing on my mind.”
The C of C Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award also earned him his school’s nominee for the 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor that is awarded to one student athlete across all CAA Men’s sports. This year, that honor went to University of North Carolina Wilmington tennis player Daniel Groom.
Kuhn was an All-region, All-Lowcountry and All-state pitcher for Pinewood. He has filled an integral slot on CofC’s pitching staff over the last several seasons, eating up valuable innings and striking out 57 batters in 50 and one-third career innings.
He was off to a superb start to the 2020 season before the campaign was cut short due to the ongoing pandemic. Kuhn had allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters over four and two-thirds innings across six appearances.
The Summerville native carries a 3.83 grade point average while majoring in biology and plans to attend medical school. Kuhn is a member of the Honors College, an associate member of AED (Pre-Professional Health Honors Society) and a perennial winner of the Elite 15 award given to the athlete with the highest term GPA in each of the College’s athletic programs.
“I was in honor classes at Pinewood and feel my high-school experience prepared me well for college both athletically and academically, but I really didn’t focus as much as I needed to on school work until I got to college,” Kuhn said. “As a freshman it was tough being a student and an athlete but I found ways to balance everything out through trial and error mostly. I found the big thing is to just take things day by day and focus on one thing at a time while you are doing it.”
Kuhn is in his final semester at C of C. He plans to take a gap year and then enter medical school. Depending on exactly how the NCAA handles athletes who had their season cut short this year, he might be able to have one more year of athletic eligibility. He hasn’t ruled out trying to extend his baseball career, but is focusing more on other things.
“If the right situation came along it would probably be hard not to (play), but we don’t know how they are going to handle things,” Kuhn said. “Right now I’m concentrating on my virtual classes and things I can do to learn more about medicine.”
Kuhn has volunteered for multiple area organizations including the Walter H. Johnson VA emergency department and the Dream Center Free Health Clinic and served as a volunteer with the Kids on Point mentoring program. He has also shadowed at Lowcountry Pediatrics, Roper St. Francis ER and Ophthalmology, and Solomon Family Dentistry.
“I’ve enjoyed all that,” Kuhn said. “I’m keeping an open mind but I want to do something in the medical field. I really like interacting with patients and being a part of a health care team. If anything the things we are seeing worldwide now make me want to pursue it more. I want to be able to help out during times like these.”
He has completed three of the four tiers of the MedEx Academy program in Greenville and says he is looking forward to completing the final tier after graduation.