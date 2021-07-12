Knecht has another strong year for Kutztown University

After taking up the mantle of being the Golden Bears’ top golfer as a freshman, Cecelia Knecht continues to lead the way for her team.
As a sophomore with the Kutztown University Women’s Golf Team, the Fort Dorchester graduate improved by more than two strokes per round from her freshman season, collected four Top Five tournament finishes and was her team’s top finisher at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship in April.
Knecht paced the Golden Bears with an 84.25 scoring average over eight rounds, down from an already solid 86.40 in 2019-20. She won the East Stroudsburg University Invitational April 24 with a 10-over par 82 score that helped her team also claim victory. She placed in the Top 10 during five of her team's six tournaments, including a fifth-place showing at the PSAC Championship.
The performances led to her receiving All-PSAC Second Team honors. Knecht was also named a Scholar Athlete by the conference and an All-American Scholar by the Women's Golf Coaches Association. Criteria for inclusion on the All-American Scholar list are some of the most stringent in college athletics with a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA required. Knecht, a pre-med student with a focus in molecular, micro and cell biology, made the list as a freshman as well.
Through two seasons, Knecht is averaging 85.44 shots per round over 18 rounds, which is tied for the ninth-best career average in program history.
Knecht was a four-year varsity letter winner for Fort Dorchester who helped the Lady Patriots claim four region championships. She had a big senior year in 2018, claiming all-lowcountry and all-region honors while leading her team to a region title and sixth place finish at the state-championship match. She placed 11th as an individual at the state championship match to earn all-state honorable mention honors.