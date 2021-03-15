Jones wins Shamrock Shuffle 10K

More than 450 runners and walkers took to the streets of downtown Summerville March 13 for the 2021 Shamrock Shuffle.
The annual event features three races/walks, a 10K, 5K and one-mile. It is hosted by the Summerville Family YMCA and funds raised through the event go to benefit the Y’s local programs.
Dan Jones, 37, of Mount Pleasant won this year’s Shamrock Shuffle 10K. Jones completed the course through the streets of the town in 39 minutes and 3 seconds. Rounding out the Top 3 for the Overall Male division were Eric Bohac (39:11) of Aiken and Joe McDevitt (39:30) of Charleston.
Shannon Bain, 36, of Goose Creek was the first female to cross the finish line for the 10K. She finished with a 39:06 time to place second overall. Rounding out the Top 3 for the Overall Female Division were Jennifer Davis (40:49) of Lexington and Kim Young (48:00) of Charleston.
David Bourgeois was the first runner registered with a Summerville address to cross the 10K finish line. He finished in 44:44 to place 10th overall.
Caleb Cox, 28, of Goose Creek won the 5K race with a 19:20 time. Shannon West (19:34) of Moncks Corner placed second in the Overall Male Division. Trailing were Gary Bolduc (19:39) of Ridgeville and Trey Hodges (21:20) of Summerville.
Bronwen O’Shea, 40, of Summerville finished in 20:37 to place fourth overall and win the Women’s Overall Division. Trailing in the division were Melissa Cunningham (22:55) of Summerville and Tori Sharpe (24:20) of Summerville.
Complete results from the races are being posted through the raceroster.com website.