Jones was on track to have another special season

from page A8
led her team in all offensive statistical categories except RBI’s and homeruns. Defensively she only had 5 errors.
Jones is also a two-time Rotary Athlete of the Year for Softball and received the Most Athletic senior superlative from her graduating class.
The cancelation of her senior season also means there will be no 2020 North-South All-star Series for softball, so Jones won’t be able to participate in that tradition.
“Not being able to finish out my senior season has been rough because I miss out on senior night, crazy bus rides, and playing beside some of my best friends,” Jones said. “But the thing I’m most upset about is not being able to finish out my last season playing for Coach Lindsey Laprad. She has always believed in me and expected the best out of me. She is an amazing coach and I definitely wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without her.”
Jones is expected to return to the diamond next school year. The senior has signed to play softball for Winthrop University.
“Winthrop University has been my dream school since my freshman year of high school, mainly because of the degree I’m pursuing and it feels like home away from home,” Jones said. “Whenever I toured Winthrop I knew I had to go there. One of the biggest reasons why I like the softball program is the coaching staff. They have always stayed in contact with me and pushed me to be a better athlete. They expect a lot out of their players not only on the field but in the classroom.”
She plans to major in elementary education.
“The thing I am most excited about is pursing my passion, which is teaching,” she said. “Winthrop has many opportunities for education majors and I can’t wait to experience them.”
She never stopped training so she should be ready to compete at the collegiate level.
“I’m doing the workouts the coaches have sent the recruits and going to the field to practice,” she said. “The Winthrop coaches also set up zoom call meetings every week with the entire team so we can set up goals for next year and catch up on what everyone is doing.”