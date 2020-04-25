John Simpson drafted by Raiders

John Simpson is a “broad, well-built snowplow of a guard with the traits and power to turn a crease into a full-fledged running lane.”
That is how NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein describes Simpson, a former standout offensive lineman for the Fort Dorchester Patriots and Clemson University Tigers. It seems that opinion is shared by officials with the Las Vegas Raiders organization, who on April 25 drafted Simpson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Simpson was the third player drafted in the fourth round, which took place on the third day of the draft. He was the 109th overall pick and the Raiders’ sixth pick of the draft. The team drafted two wide receivers, as well as a corner back, running back and linebacker, before selecting Simpson.
Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said Simpson’s skills should translate well to professional football.
“John has always been very physical,” LaPrad said. “He’s a guy who once he gets his hands on you he’s going to block you no matter how good you are. I’m sure he will be able to make that transition and it’s going to be the same in the NFL. He will learn the things he needs to in order to succeed and he is set character wise. John isn’t going to change, he’s always going to be John.”
The 6-4, 321-pouund athlete fits the NFL lineman prototype and LaPrad says he has the drive to match.
“One time he and some other players who ended up playing for Division 1 colleges were helping out with some work projects and John outworked them all tenfold,” LaPrad said. “People like his granddad taught him the importance of hard work and that makes him even more special.”
Scouting reports on Simpson point out in addition to his physical attributes, he has proven effective with scoop blocks, pulls, second-level climbs and screen blocking. In other words, the big man can move.
As a Fort Dorchester senior, Simpson was a finalist for the prestigious South Carolina Mr. Football award. That December, he helped the Patriots earn their first Class AAAA Football State Championship and participated in the 79th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The next month, he represented the school during the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. As a junior, Simpson claimed the Class AAAA Wrestling heavyweight individual state championship.
Upon arriving at Clemson, Simpson made an immediate impact. He saw action in nine games as a true freshman before suffering a foot injury. He played in 12 games as a sophomore and then started 29 out of 30 games at left guard during his final two seasons (2018 and 2019) with the Tigers.
He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018 and a first-team all-conference pick his senior campaign, when he also garnered second-team Associated Press All-American notice for his performance.