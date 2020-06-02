Hills among latest to sign with Francis Marion University

from page A8
A Fort Dorchester product is one of the most recent additions to the Francis Marion University Women’s Soccer program.
In late May, Francis Marion University first-year women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker announced Fort Dorchester senior Ambrea Hills is one of three athletes to recently sign to play for the Patriots Women’s Soccer team. Defender Kandace Letton of West Columbia and junior college transfer Domenica Peña of Quito, Ecuador have also signed with Francis Marion University.
Hills, a 5-7 forward/midfielder, is a three-year starter for the Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer team. She earned All-Tournament Team recognition at the most recent Viking Cup preseason tournament. Prior to the 2020 season being canceled, she scored one goal in three matches for the Patriots. As a junior in 2019, she scored 16 goals and registered seven assists while garnering All-Region accolades.
“Ambrea Hills is the type of teammate everybody wishes they had,” Fort Dorchester coach Taryn Floyd said. “She constantly holds herself and her team to the highest of standards. She is loyal, truthful, and a team player. Her speed, movement off of the ball, and vision of the field makes her a force. I am excited to see her continue to be a Patriot at the next level.”
Letton, 5-6, is a graduate of Northside Christian Academy. She previously played for the Providence Athletic Club (PAC), an organization that provides competitive high school level sports opportunities for home educated athletes in the Columbia area, under the direction of coaches Joel Chandler and Devin Lanier. She also played for the GPS Lexington SA club under the direction of coach Tony Tommasi. An A/B honor roll student during her prep years, she was named to the 2019 NACA All-Tournament team. She lettered in two other sports.
Peña, a 5-3 forward, comes to FMU from Barton Community College in Kansas. In her two seasons with the Cougars, she tallied 10 goals and nine assists and scored a pair of match-winning goals. She was a first-team All-Conference selection this past fall.
Peña is a graduate of Colegio Experimental De Aviación Civil (COTAC), where she played for coach Ernesto Catota. As a senior, she earned Best Athlete of the Year honors.
Earlier this spring, Parker announced the addition of three transfers: 5-0 forward and midfielder Jada “JP” Pearson of Columbia, S.C.; 5-5 goalkeeper Makayla Willets of Mastic, N.Y.; and 5-4 midfielder Tarran Williams of Thirsk, England.
Francis Marion lost four seniors off last season’s 8-8-1 squad.