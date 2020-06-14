Henderson named to 2010-19 Big South Football All-Decade Team

It’s official, De’Angelo Henderson is a once-in-a-decade caliber athlete.
Henderson, a Summerville High School and Coastal Carolina University graduate, is included on the Big South Conference 2010s Football All-Decade Team Presented by Hercules Tires. Coastal Carolina University had 10 Chanticleers named to the 2010-19 All-Decade Team, which was announced June 8. That is more than any other school in the conference. Charleston Southern University landed five on the squad.
Henderson earned All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016. He is also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist (2015 and 2016) and the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year. A two-time All-Big South first team selection (2014 and 2015), he was named the Big South Player of the Week five times over his three seasons in the Big South from 2013-15.
Prior to his senior season, Henderson set both Big South and NCAA FCS records by scoring at least one touchdown in 26-straight games over 2014 and 2015. In both years, he led the Big South in touchdowns scored with 21 in 2014 and 19 in 2015 and in rushing with 1,534 yards in 2014 and 1,346 yards in 2015.
He went on to be named to the 2016 CCU Football Transition Committee (FTC) All-Conference first team and earn 2016 FTC Offensive Player of the Year honors his senior season. Henderson set the NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games during his CCU career. The record included all 14 games in 2014, all 12 games in 2015, and all nine of his games in 2016. He missed three games due to injury in 2016.
His streak ended just three touchdowns shy of the NCAA all-division record of 38 by Danny Woodhead of NCAA Division II Chadron State. In game two of his senior season, Henderson scored in his 28th-straight game to break the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record previously held by Lee Suggs of Virginia Tech.
During his high school career, Henderson rushed for 4,661 yards and 53 touchdowns to become the Green Wave Football program’s all-time leading rusher. He was named Summerville’s Most Valuable Player as both a junior and senior and received all-state honors in both 2009 and 2010.
His senior season alone, he rushed for 2,345 yards on 251 carries to lead all rushers in the state. He also finished that season as the Wave’s fourth leading receiver with 18 receptions for 354 yards and three TDs.
Henderson was named one of eight finalist for South Carolina's 2010 Mr. Football award. The South Carolina Coaches Association also named him the 2010 Class AAAA Running Back of the Year. At the end of that season, he represented Summerville during the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.
Henderson was drafted into the NFL in 2017 by the Denver Broncos. In 2020, he was a member of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. Houston won its first five games before the league cancelled the rest of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big South Conference 2010s FOOTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES
Position – Name, School
QB – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State
QB – Alex Ross, Coastal Carolina
RB – Pete Guerriero, Monmouth
RB – De'Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina
RB – Miguel Maysonet, Stony Brook
WR – Kenny Cook, Gardner-Webb
WR – Matt Hazel, Coastal Carolina
WR – Chris Summers, Liberty
WR – Reggie White Jr., Monmouth
TE – David Duran, Coastal Carolina
OL – Erik Austell, Charleston Southern
OL – Jonathan Burgess, Liberty
OL – Jamey Cheatwood, Coastal Carolina
OL – Chad Hamilton, Coastal Carolina
OL – Alex Thompson, Monmouth
DL – Anthony Ellis, Charleston Southern
DL – Desmond Johnson Jr., Kennesaw State
DL – O.J. Mau, Gardner-Webb
DL – Chima Uzowihe, Liberty
LB – Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State
LB – Quinn Backus, Coastal Carolina
LB – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern
LB – Chad Geter, Gardner-Webb
LB – Anthony Gore Jr., Kennesaw State
DB – Walt Aikens, Liberty
DB – Mike Basile, Monmouth
DB – Justin Bethel, Presbyterian
DB – Troy McGowens, Charleston Southern
DB – Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina
PK – Matt Bevins, Liberty
PK – Justin Thompson, Kennesaw State
P – Trey Turner, Liberty
LS – Richard Wright, Liberty
RS – Devin Brown, Coastal Carolina
RS – Darius Hammond, Charleston Southern
Coach – Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State
Coach – Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina