Henderson named to 2010-19 Big South Football All-Decade Team

  • Updated

It’s official, De’Angelo Henderson is a once-in-a-decade caliber athlete.

Henderson, a Summerville High School and Coastal Carolina University graduate, is included on the Big South Conference 2010s Football All-Decade Team Presented by Hercules Tires. Coastal Carolina University had 10 Chanticleers named to the 2010-19 All-Decade Team, which was announced June 8. That is more than any other school in the conference. Charleston Southern University landed five on the squad.

Henderson earned All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016. He is also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist (2015 and 2016) and the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year. A two-time All-Big South first team selection (2014 and 2015), he was named the Big South Player of the Week five times over his three seasons in the Big South from 2013-15.

Prior to his senior season, Henderson set both Big South and NCAA FCS records by scoring at least one touchdown in 26-straight games over 2014 and 2015. In both years, he led the Big South in touchdowns scored with 21 in 2014 and 19 in 2015 and in rushing with 1,534 yards in 2014 and 1,346 yards in 2015.

He went on to be named to the 2016 CCU Football Transition Committee (FTC) All-Conference first team and earn 2016 FTC Offensive Player of the Year honors his senior season. Henderson set the NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games during his CCU career. The record included all 14 games in 2014, all 12 games in 2015, and all nine of his games in 2016. He missed three games due to injury in 2016.

His streak ended just three touchdowns shy of the NCAA all-division record of 38 by Danny Woodhead of NCAA Division II Chadron State. In game two of his senior season, Henderson scored in his 28th-straight game to break the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record previously held by Lee Suggs of Virginia Tech.

During his high school career, Henderson rushed for 4,661 yards and 53 touchdowns to become the Green Wave Football program’s all-time leading rusher. He was named Summerville’s Most Valuable Player as both a junior and senior and received all-state honors in both 2009 and 2010.

His senior season alone, he rushed for 2,345 yards on 251 carries to lead all rushers in the state. He also finished that season as the Wave’s fourth leading receiver with 18 receptions for 354 yards and three TDs.

Henderson was named one of eight finalist for South Carolina's 2010 Mr. Football award. The South Carolina Coaches Association also named him the 2010 Class AAAA Running Back of the Year. At the end of that season, he represented Summerville during the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.

Henderson was drafted into the NFL in 2017 by the Denver Broncos. In 2020, he was a member of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. Houston won its first five games before the league cancelled the rest of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big South Conference 2010s FOOTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES

Position – Name, School

QB – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State

QB – Alex Ross, Coastal Carolina

RB – Pete Guerriero, Monmouth

RB – De'Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina

RB – Miguel Maysonet, Stony Brook

WR – Kenny Cook, Gardner-Webb

WR – Matt Hazel, Coastal Carolina

WR – Chris Summers, Liberty

WR – Reggie White Jr., Monmouth

TE – David Duran, Coastal Carolina

OL – Erik Austell, Charleston Southern

OL – Jonathan Burgess, Liberty

OL – Jamey Cheatwood, Coastal Carolina

OL – Chad Hamilton, Coastal Carolina

OL – Alex Thompson, Monmouth

DL – Anthony Ellis, Charleston Southern

DL – Desmond Johnson Jr., Kennesaw State

DL – O.J. Mau, Gardner-Webb

DL – Chima Uzowihe, Liberty

LB – Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State

LB – Quinn Backus, Coastal Carolina

LB – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern

LB – Chad Geter, Gardner-Webb

LB – Anthony Gore Jr., Kennesaw State

DB – Walt Aikens, Liberty

DB – Mike Basile, Monmouth

DB – Justin Bethel, Presbyterian

DB – Troy McGowens, Charleston Southern

DB – Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina

PK – Matt Bevins, Liberty

PK – Justin Thompson, Kennesaw State

P – Trey Turner, Liberty

LS – Richard Wright, Liberty

RS – Devin Brown, Coastal Carolina

RS – Darius Hammond, Charleston Southern

Coach – Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State

Coach – Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina

