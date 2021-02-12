Green Wave wrestlers edge out Swamp Foxes for region title

The Green Wave Wrestling team earned a 32-31 victory over Ashley Ridge Feb. 11 to clinch its third straight Region 8-AAAAA Championship.
As the region’s top seed, Summerville advances to host Lexington at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in the first round of the state 5A wrestling playoffs. As the region’s runner-up, Ashley Ridge claims a No. 2 seed and opens the playoffs on the road with a match against River Bluff. This year only the top two teams from each region advance to the playoffs.
Wrestling in Thursday’s match began in the 160-pound weight class with the Green Wave claiming a major decision. The Swamp Foxes won by fall in the next bout, but Summerville won the next four matches to take a 25-6 lead.
The 222-pound match was charged with energy and had fans on the edge of their seats. Ashley Ridge’s Chris Garland took a 13-8 lead into the final round, but Summerville’s De’Andre Jones kept fighting and pinned Garland.
After Green Wave heavyweight Rubin Izzard won by fall to give Summerville the 19-point lead, Ashley Ridge won the next four matches for a 25-25 tie. The Swamp Foxes claimed bonus points with a pin by Ethan Freer at 106 and a Summerville injury default at 128.
Then Summerville’s Brayton Killiri earned a major decision for a four-point Green Wave lead. The teams split the next two matches, leaving Summerville ahead 32-28 going into the final match at 154.
Weston Eadie stepped onto the mat determined to either earn a major decision to again tie the teams or make a pin to deliver the victory to Ashley Ridge. However, Summerville’s Steel Walker managed to avoid surrendering any bonus points. Eadie claimed a 9-6 decision, but that left the Swamp Foxes still trailing by a single point.
For updates to this article, revisit this website or see the Feb. 17 print edition of the Summerville Journal Scene.