Green Wave tops Georgia team in HIT Championship

Both Hanahan Invitational Tournament championship games featured a Summerville-area team, but only one claimed a championship.
The Swamp Foxes and Green Wave participated in the 2021 HIT championships April 8. Ashley Ridge fell 5-3 to the host Hawks during the JV Championship. Then Summerville earned an 8-7 victory over Blessed Trinity Catholic High out of Roswell, Georgia during the HIT Varsity Championship.
“We saw a really good team tonight, a team that is battle-tested, so we knew they were going to be really good,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “Our guys were ready for the challenge.”
Two Green Wave pitchers battled against a program that is no stranger to the Georgia state finals and has won three state titles since 2006. Owen Wellman had the start for Summerville and had a rough start. He surrendered five runs on three hits, two of them home runs, in the first inning. However, Wellman only allowed three more hits and two walks while striking out six batters during the rest of his time on the hill.
Ty Hedges pitched the final 3.1 innings and surrendered no hits, no runs and no bases on balls while striking out four batters to earn the pitching win.
After the Titans went up 5-0, Summerville answered by pushing six runs across in the bottom of the first. Carson Messina and PJ Morlando both had a double during the inning.
Blessed Trinity tied the game in the second and took a 7-6 lead in the fourth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Messina reached on a base on balls, moved to second base on a sacrifice and scored to tie the game on some heads-up base running after a hard-hit ball was too hot for an infielder to handle.
Summerville got the three outs it needed in the top of the seventh and then only needed three batters to clinch the victory. Powell opened the bottom of the frame with a walk. Maddox Webb then laid down a bunt single to move Powell into scoring position. Aidan Hunter then pushed a bunt past an infielder to plate Powell for the 8-7 victory.
Messina, Campbell McCurry and Powell were all 2 for 3 at the plate. Webb was 2 for 4.
Summerville went 4-0 during the tournament, advancing to the championship with wins over James Island, Pinewood Prep and Fort Dorchester. Morlando was named the 2021 HIT MVP.
For more information and photos from the tournament, revisit this website or see the April 14 print edition of the Summerville Journal Scene.