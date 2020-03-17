Green Wave pitchers toss one-hit shutout

Maybe someone smashed a mirror with the bag James Island keeps its bats in or perhaps a black cat crossed in front of the team on its way into the dugout?
Whatever the reason, the Trojans had little luck at the plate Friday, March 13 as it lost 3-0 to Summerville in the home opener at Green Wave Park.
Of course at least some of the blame, if not most of it, for the lack of James Island offense has to go to the Green Wave pitchers. Sophomore Tripp White and junior Drew Thomas combined to pitch a one-hit shutout. White got the start and pitched six innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 batters and walking only two.
Thomas entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and retired three consecutive batters, including one with a strike out.
“That is what we expect out of Tripp even though he is a young guy still learning,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “When he has command of his breaking ball he can be really, really good and he had pretty good command of it tonight. We are going to need him to be consistent to make a run so it was good to see him pitch so well tonight.”
Cole Messina led the Green Wave batters, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a single that plated two runs.
Brody Hopkins and Logan Palma had the only other hits for Summerville.
All three runs were scored in the fifth inning.
Ahmad Tucker led off the bottom of the frame and reached on a James Island error.
Palma moved him to third with a bunt single. After two outs, Lane Tobin singled to load the bases.
Messina then sent a ball into left-center field to plate two runs.
Hopkins followed with a single to drive in the third run.
TJ Tillman received a base on balls to reload the bases, but the Green Wave didn’t manage to push another run across.
“We’ve been up and down at the plate and obviously we didn’t hit that well today,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “The other day at Lexington we hit the ball ok but we kicked it around so we really haven’t put together a complete game. But I like how we battle. We are a scrappy team and we are finding ways to win.”
Summerville improved to 4-1 on the season with the win.
The only loss came to Lexington by an 8-5 margin. The Green Wave also has wins over Bishop England, Lugoff-Elgin and Wren.