Green Wave brings home baseball championship

This is the seventh in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me.
The spring of 2016 brought something many felt was long overdue.
The Green Wave Baseball program won multiple state championships throughout the years. Burt Bazzle led Summerville to the 2002-03 Class AAAA Baseball state title. However, the titles proved hard to come by for the team after.
There have been multiple years since when Summerville fielded what some, including myself, felt were championship caliber teams. However, the Wave got derailed during the playoffs time and time again. One of the more remarkable derailings came in 2015 when Summerville carried a 22-2 record into the playoffs but was eliminated in the district finals with a loss to Sumter.
Summerville wasn’t as dominate record-wise in 2016, but still had a special team. Ashley Ridge actually edged the Wave out for the region title that year, but Summerville finished the strongest and captured the 4A Baseball Championship by defeating J.L. Mann in the title series.
Wilson Beattie tossed a no-hitter during a Lower State elimination game against White Knoll during that playoff run. Summerville went on to sweep then No. 1 ranked Carolina Forest in a double hitter to advance to the state finals. Sawyer Bridges and Bo Gobin got wins on the mound. Rusty Grayson had four hits on the day including a home run and double in the second game.
During the 2016 regular season, Bridges led the team’s batters with a .381 average. Jonny Watts (.371), Brock Tobin (.368) and Brodie Blanton (.326) were also big at the plate. Grayson led the team in RBIs with 18 and Watts had 15. Gobin stole 13 bases in 14 attempts.
Green Wave pitchers struck out 160 batters in 155.1 innings of work. Opponents batted just .180 against Summerville pitchers.
Below is my article from May 19, 2016 on the state-title game:
Summerville claimed the Class AAAA state baseball championship Friday with a 2-1 win over J.L. Mann in the third and decisive game of the title series.
Each team won a game on their home field earlier in the week to force the third game, played at Lexington High School. The final game was a pitchers’ duel between Summerville right-hander and University of South Carolina signee Sawyer Bridges and J.L. Mann southpaw and Clemson commit Jack Stamler.
The Patriot southpaw led his team to victory in the first game of the series, but Bridges turned in a complete-game effort in the third to earn the pitching win and improve his record on the hill this season to 8-1.
Bridges allowed six hits, but struck out seven batters and worked his way out of some tough innings to finish his senior season as a state champion.
“It’s late in the season and everyone’s arm is kind of tired so I just battled,” Bridges said. “Coach Faulkner kept telling me they aren’t giving you the outside (of the plate) so you will just have to throw down the middle. They hit me a little bit, but in the end we dug deep. We dug a little deeper than they did. They are probably more talented than us on paper, but as far as guts and heart we have that and it showed this entire series.”
All the runs came in the fourth inning. Summerville catcher Rusty Grayson got things going with a solo home run in the top of the frame. Then second baseman Bo Gobin drove in leftfielder Brodie Blanton for a 2-0 Summerville lead.
In the bottom of the inning, J.L. Mann’s Bryce Leasure drove in Patrick Frick to cut the lead to a run. That Patriots weren’t able to push another run across the rest of the way, but did put Summerville in some harry situations.
J.L. Mann left three runners stranded in the fourth after scoring its run. The Patriots put runners on first and second in the fifth, but the Wave defense held. In the bottom of the seventh, the Patriots put runners on first and second with only one out, but avoided further damage with a fly out and ground out.
The Green Wave has relied on the strength of its pitching staff and defense all season. Fittingly, Bridges ended the title game by covering first and stepping on the bag for a force out just before the Patriot runner could reach.
“It’s so crazy that it came down to (that),” Summerville coach Banks Faulkner said. “Jonny (Watts) did a great job of making a play and Sawyer was there to cover. Sawyer really battled tonight and he wasn’t coming out of that game. After the first few innings, he was in control against the best lineup I’ve faced in my 13 years of coaching.”
Summerville improved to 27-7 with the win, which gives the Green Wave its first baseball state championship since 2003.
“We started talking about this in fall practice and it feels great now that it’s here,” center fielder Will O’Brien said.
He attributes this year’s success to an overall team effort.
“We each know we have our jobs and things we need to do in order to win,” O’Brien said. “We don’t have to all hit .400 or anything, we just need to get hits when the team needs them.”
J.L. Mann dropped to 24-7 and had to settle for runner-up honors.