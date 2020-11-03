Golfers compete in Cuthbert Classic

Summerville Country Club hosted its annual Cuthbert Classic in memory of Tommy and June Cuthbert Oct. 25.
Each year, funds raised by the two-person captain’s choice golf tournament go to the Tommy Cuthbert Scholarship Fund awarded by the Dorchester Free School Board.
Mike Cobb and Marc Horne combined for a 55 score to capture the 2020 Tommy Cuthbert Low Gross Championship.
Tom Jeter and Lee Ray combined for a 64 score to claim the 2020 June Cuthbert Low Net Championship.
2020 “Tommy Cuthbert” Low Gross Results:
Winners: Mike Cobb and Marc Horne — 55.
2nd place: Jess Cuthbert and D McCollum — 59
3rd place: Dave Bordiuk and Greg Ferroa — 60
4th place: Rich Bull and Steve Agazzi — 61
5th place: Bray Blanton and John Neuroth — 61
6th place: Jimmy Waring and Ken Fulghum — 62
7th place: Brian Gainey and Thomas Hole — 62
8th place: Ed Edwards and Denny Miller — 62
2020 “June Cuthbert” Low Net Results:
Winners: Tom Jeter and Lee Ray — 64
2nd place: Bill Ervin and Tom Patterson — 65
3rd place: Chris Asbell and Patrick Pye- 65
4th place: Gerry Purvis and Kyle Boczkowski — 65
5th place: Kevin and Eric Sims — 65
6th place: Walter Cuthbert and Shaun Thomas — 65
7th place: Art Rooney and Phil Richardson — 65
8th place: Gary Hartmann and Barry Connor — 66