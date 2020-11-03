You are the owner of this article.
Golfers compete in Cuthbert Classic

Summerville Country Club hosted its annual Cuthbert Classic in memory of Tommy and June Cuthbert Oct. 25.

Each year, funds raised by the two-person captain’s choice golf tournament go to the Tommy Cuthbert Scholarship Fund awarded by the Dorchester Free School Board.

Mike Cobb and Marc Horne combined for a 55 score to capture the 2020 Tommy Cuthbert Low Gross Championship.

Tom Jeter and Lee Ray combined for a 64 score to claim the 2020 June Cuthbert Low Net Championship.

2020 “Tommy Cuthbert” Low Gross Results:

Winners: Mike Cobb and Marc Horne — 55.

2nd place: Jess Cuthbert and D McCollum — 59

3rd place: Dave Bordiuk and Greg Ferroa — 60

4th place: Rich Bull and Steve Agazzi — 61

5th place: Bray Blanton and John Neuroth — 61

6th place: Jimmy Waring and Ken Fulghum — 62

7th place: Brian Gainey and Thomas Hole — 62

8th place: Ed Edwards and Denny Miller — 62

2020 “June Cuthbert” Low Net Results:

Winners: Tom Jeter and Lee Ray — 64

2nd place: Bill Ervin and Tom Patterson — 65

3rd place: Chris Asbell and Patrick Pye- 65

4th place: Gerry Purvis and Kyle Boczkowski — 65

5th place: Kevin and Eric Sims — 65

6th place: Walter Cuthbert and Shaun Thomas — 65

7th place: Art Rooney and Phil Richardson — 65

8th place: Gary Hartmann and Barry Connor — 66