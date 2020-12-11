Golfers battle during Senior Club Championship

Summerville Country Club hosted its 2020 Senior Club Championship for club members age 55 and older Nov. 18.
There was a tie for first place in Flight 1 with Gary Hartmann and Charlie Tapp both coming in with a round of 75. Hartmann is this year’s Overall Senior Champion while Tapp is this year’s Overall Statesman Champion (65+).
Stephen Chellis came in at 81 to win Flight 2. Brooks Moore was only a stroke behind to claim runner-up honors for the flight.
Phil Richardson came in at 88 to win Flight 3. John Rohr came in at 90 to garner runner-up honors for the flight.
Jimmy Watson is this year’s President’s Cup (low net) winner. Art Rooney finished second in the President’s Cup standings.