Golf tournament to benefit Mental Health Heroes

Lowcountry Transitions at Trident Medical Center is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Mental Health Heroes nonprofit organization.
Tournament organizers are searching for participants and sponsors for the annual event. Designed to provide support to those in Lowcountry impacted by mental illness, the tournament is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. start Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf Club and will feature hole-in-one, longest drive and longest putt challenges for prizes. Mulligans can be purchased at the rate of three for $10.
Teams of four can register for a $500 donation. The tournament will be limited to 36 teams.
Hole sponsorships that include a display of marketing materials at the Dunes West clubhouse during the tournament are also available for a $500 donation. All donations are tax deductible.
To register or for more information, visit https://www.mhheroes.com/golf/.