Fort Dorchester coach claims club championship

Cory Deering and Jeff Haselden captured the top prizes during the 2020 Summerville Country Club Men’s Club Championship and Presidents Cup tournament July 25 and 26.
Deering, the Fort Dorchester High School golf coach, captured his first SCC Championship by turning in rounds of 66 and 65 for a 131 total in the annual tournament. Not far behind were Jack Ellis, with a 133 (67-66) score, and Christian Woods, with a 137 (66-71) score.
Haselden turned in the top Low Net score to claim the Presidents Cup trophy. David Bordiuk and Jeff Winningham rounded out the Top 3 for Low Net scores.
The full results are listed below.
2020 Summerville Country Club Championship and President’s Cup (Gross Scores)
Flight 1
1 Cory Deering 66-65--131
2 Jack Ellis 67-66--133
3 Christian Woods 66-71--137
T4 Dave Bordiuk 69-73--142
Mike Cobb 68-74--142
6 Marty Bunch 73-73--146
7 Jeff Winningham 73-74--147
T8 Bob Merryman 72-77--149
Tim Cone 74-75--149
Flight 2
1 Andy Balao 78-72--150
2 Gary Hartmann 75-76--151
3 Jeff Haselden 75-78--153
T 4 Derrick Johnson 78-77--155
Kirk Woods 77-78--155
6 Wade Mizell 78-81--159
7 Stan Byram 80-89--169
8 Chris Clayton 81-93--174
Flight 3
1 Andrew White 81-79--160
2 Wayne Mizell 81-82--163
3 Marc Home 87-81--168
4 George Rabon 87-84--171
5 Doug Hammond 85-88--173
6 Eric Sims 89-88--177
7 Clark Hunter 89-97--186
8 Jim Young 91-96--187
9 Art Dehay 95-106--201
Flight 4
1 Randy Henderson 81-82--163
T2 Barry Connor 81-83--164
David Terry 86-78--164
4 John Rohr 86-94--180
5 Jim Linder 88-94--182
6 Archie O’Neal 106-96--202