Fort Dorchester claims region golf title

In a matter of weeks a Fort Dorchester team went from possibly having to cancel its season to claiming a region championship.
The Patriots Girls Golf program had developed into one of the stronger teams in the Lowcountry but when it came time to open practice for the 2020 season Fort Dorchester found itself without a coach and with only two players. Since the scores of the top four individuals from each team count toward team scores in high school golf, that wasn’t enough players to field a team.
However, Fort Dorchester Athletic Director Steve LaPrad found a new coach and she convinced two other golfers to join the team in time to salvage the season.
“Coach LaPrad asked me if I would be interested in coaching the team,” Daisy-May Kenny, a golf biomechanics specialist and golf coach at Wescott Golf Club, said. “I wasn’t entirely sure about it because I’m new to the area, but I am familiar with things such as what it takes to get a college golf scholarship so I decided I would try to help out.”
On Oct. 5 Aubrey Clements, Maegan Maddray, Olivia Reed and Sarah Petersen combined to give Fort Dorchester a winning score of 396 at the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA Girls Golf Championship match at Wescott. That was just enough to edge out Summerville, which placed second with 397 points. Trailing were Ashley Ridge (399) and West Ashley (471).
“The girls put in a lot of hard work this season,” Kenny said. “They all seem to be really enjoying golf again and we have a nice team vibe. We lost a match to Summerville earlier this year so it was great to see them pull together and win such a tight match.”
Fort Dorchester has now won its region for each of the past six years.
Summerville junior Taylor Perry was the low medalist for this year’s region match, which earned her a spot on the 2020 All-region Team. Perry was also named the Region Girls Golf Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Also making the all-region team were Avery Smith (AR), Clements (FD), Maddray (FD), Sofia Villarose (AR), Annabel Carmen (SHS), McKenzie Driggers (SHS) and Reed (FD).
Kenny was named the 2020 Region Girls Golf Coach of the Year.
“I’m lucky to have her,” LaPrad said. “She knows golf and really helped our girls shave a lot strokes off their game.”
All the teams will next compete in the Lower State Qualifier match at Shaftesbury Glen in Conway Oct. 19. The top teams and individual golfers from the qualifier advance to compete against the top teams and individuals from the Upper State Qualifier during the 5A Girls Golf Championship match.