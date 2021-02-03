For the Love of the Lowcountry auction offers unique experiences for nature lovers

from A1
Nature lovers, hunters and conservationists can bid on Lowcountry experiences and products as part of the For the Love of the Lowcountry Auction benefiting Lowcountry Land Trust.
The online auction opens at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and runs through 6 p.m. Feb. 21. All proceeds from the auction support Lowcountry Land Trust’s work preserving vital Lowcountry lands and waterways.
“Even though we haven’t been able to host in-person events for the last several months, the need to protect our precious land and waterways doesn’t stop for a pandemic,” said Ashley Demosthenes, president and CEO of Lowcountry Land Trust. “We are happy to offer this online auction as a way for those who care deeply about the Lowcountry to support our work. Plus, there are some truly incredible experiences up for bid.”
Lowcountry Land Trust has protected more than 147,000 acres across 14 counties in South Carolina.
Featured auction items include:
• An English-style pheasant shoot at Fife Plantation in Jasper County.
• A custom 14-inch by 11-inch canvas in oil dog portrait with framing.
• Fly fishing casting instruction for four with John and Caroline Irwin of Fly Right Charters.
• A guided duck hunt for four with an overnight stay at Midway Plantation, a protected property in Cordesville.
• An afternoon and morning guided deer hunt for two with overnight accommodations in Dorchester County.
• Sustainable forestry tour and clays shoot for four at Bailey Mill Tree Farm in Ridgeland. Forestry industry professionals Jim and Pam Porter will give a two-hour tour of 3,200 acres of American Tree Farm Certified land followed by lunch and a short sporting clays shoot on the property.
Place bids on items or purchase items immediately for a set price. Review and bid on auction items online at www.32auctions.com/lowcountrylandtrust.
About Lowcountry Land Trust
Founded in 1986, the Lowcountry Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to honor the relationship between people and land by protecting irreplaceable Lowcountry lands and treasured places. Lowcountry Land Trust has protected over 147,000 acres across 14 counties in South Carolina. More information about the Lowcountry Land Trust is available at www.lowcountrylandtrust.org.