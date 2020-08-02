Football teams release 2020 schedules

Significant changes have been made to the schedules of local football teams.
The Dorchester School District Two high schools have released their revised 2020 football schedules. Schools were forced to make changes when the South Carolina High School League, on July 15, approved its newest plan for the start of fall sports programs. That plan calls for practice for fall sports teams to be pushed back and for the football season to be shortened due to COVID-19.
Local football teams competing in the league had 10 regular-season games last year, but will only have seven this year. That means each lost at least one game against an opponent it had faced the past several seasons.
This year’s Dorchester County Showdown preseason jamboree is now scheduled for Sept. 4. The Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville football teams are all now scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 11.
All three teams will play their four Region 8-AAAAA games plus one non-region game the first five weeks of the season. They will then have two additional non-region games the final two weeks of the season before the playoffs begin. Ashley Ridge opens its season by hosting Fort Dorchester. Summerville opens its season by hosting Stratford.
All three District Two teams managed to keep their traditional games against Berkeley and Goose Creek scheduled. However, this fall Ashley Ridge is the only one scheduled to play Cane Bay and Summerville is the only one scheduled to play Stratford.
The league’s current plan pushes the opening day of practice for all fall programs back just more than two weeks. Originally practice was to open July 31, but now it will open Aug. 17.
While football and competitive cheerleading teams aren’t being allowed to compete until mid-September, all other fall sports teams can open their 2020 season beginning Aug. 31.
2020 Ashley Ridge Football Schedule
Sept. 11 Fort Dorchester
Sept. 18 West Ashley
Sept. 25 at Berkeley
Oct. 02 at Summerville
Oct. 09 Stall
Oct. 16 Goose Creek
Oct. 23 at Cane Bay
2020 Fort Dorchester Football Schedule
Sept. 11 at Ashley Ridge
Sept. 18 Goose Creek
Sept. 25 RB Stall
Oct. 02 at West Ashley
Oct. 09 Summerville
Oct. 16 at Wando
Oct. 23 at Berkeley
2020 Summerville Football Schedule
Sept. 11 Stratford
Sept. 18 at Stall
Sept. 25 West Ashley
Oct. 02 Ashley Ridge
Oct. 09 at Fort Dorchester
Oct. 16 Berkeley
Oct. 23 at Goose Creek