Fitness groups provide meals for health care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to group workouts but local fitness groups continue their efforts to make their community strong.
Groups such as F3 and Females in Action were founded on the concepts of fitness and bringing people together to better both themselves and their community. Those groups have had to suspend the workouts they have become renowned for because of the pandemic, but they are finding ways to continue to make an impact.
FIA Summerville recently showed their support for medical personnel by raising funds to purchase and deliver pizzas to Summerville Medical Center and The Villages of Summerville.
“It began with someone suggesting we take donuts to those working so hard right now at our medical facilities,” FIA Summerville member Samantha Waring said. “We started talking about it and decided to deliver pizza instead. The next thing you know we had raised $650. When Famulari’s Pizza heard about it they offered to match what we could do.”
In a short time, the drive raised enough to send more than 80 pizzas.
“A lot of FIA Summerville members work at The Villages of Summerville and Summerville Medical Center is such a big part of our community,” Waring said. “We’re so proud of the work they are doing at both places. We’re hoping others will notice and do something similar because right now we need to support our local businesses.”
F3 Summerville/Goose Creek recently teamed up with The Farmer’s Daughter Food Truck and AllCare Living Services to provide free meals to local health care workers.
For now, government regulations that limit public interaction to groups of three or less have members of both fitness groups largely working out solo. However, they are looking forward to the days when they can again come together for fellowship and exercise.
Information on the group can be found at their websites: fiasummerville.com and f3summerville.com.