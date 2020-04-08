Duncan receives extra year of eligibility

Ashley Ridge graduate Steven Duncan has been awarded an extra year of college athletic eligibility.
On March 30, the Western Kentucky University quarterback announced on Twitter the NCAA had approved his medical hardship request and awarded him a sixth season of eligibility.
“Thankful that the NCAA has granted me my 6th year of eligibility,” the Hilltoppers’ QB posted. “Ready for some more ball.”
Duncan was a red-shirt junior in 2019, but missed most of the season due to a foot injury.
He opened the season as the Hilltoppers’ starter behind center and completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 304 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a TD during a 35-28 loss to Central Arkansas. The next week, he completed 19 passes for 241 yards and a TD as Western Kentucky defeated Florida International University 20-14. Duncan passed for 245 yards and two TDS against Louisville Sept. 14 before suffering a season-ending injury in the third quarter.
Duncan played in nine games for Western Kentucky in 2018 and in one game as a redshirt freshman. As a Hilltopper, he has completed 180 passes for 1,863 yards and 14 TDs. He has rushed for 203 yards and three TDs.
Duncan is the first Ashley Ridge football player to sign a scholarship to play at the FBS level. During his senior season in 2015, Duncan threw for more than 3,000 yards and connected on 26 touchdown passes. During his two seasons as a Swamp Fox and a year as the Porter-Gaud QB combined, Duncan passed for approximately 8,000 yards.
His brother, Matt Duncan, has signed to play for Temple University. He passed for 6,741 yards and 40 touchdowns as a Swamp Fox to become Ashley Ridge’s all-time leader for passing yards.