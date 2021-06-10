Dimuzio heads boys’ tennis all-region list

After making a run all the way to the 5A Lower State Championship match, Summerville has claimed some of its region’s top honors.
Green Wave No. 1 Singles player Sam Dimuzio has been named the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis Region Player of the Year. Dimuzio swept his region singles opponents this spring. With his help, the Green Wave advanced to the Lower State match where its season ended with a loss to then undefeated Wando.
“Sam was just so fun to watch, especially during the last weeks of the season,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “He is playing more confident and much smarter. His athleticism and drive help him return balls that should never go back. He has become a great leader by example for his teammates. Region Player of the Year is a huge honor and I cannot remember the last player from Summerville to hold it.”
Gladis led Summerville to an 18-4 record this spring. That didn’t go unnoticed by the region’s other coaches, who voted to name Gladis the Region Coach of the Year.
Summerville’s William Wimberly and Edward Naval, who played the No. 2 Singles and No. 3 Singles spots for the Green Wave all season, were also named to the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis All-Region Team. All three Green Wave athletes are sophomores.
Seniors Daniel Schmedeke and Ryan Daley represent region runner-up Ashley Ridge on the All-Region Team. Junior Kevaughn Williams and senior Daniel Clayborn represent Fort Dorchester on the team. West Ashley junior Cheng Sun also received All-Region honors.