Davis gives Bulldogs a deep threat

Shaqaun Davis is poised to put his stamp on the South Carolina State University Football Team’s upcoming season.
While some college football conferences completed their schedules in December, others are preparing for spring games after postponing their seasons due to COVID-19.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference released an updated schedule for its spring 2021 football season late last month. Six conference teams, including South Carolina State University, will compete during the next several weeks. The top teams from two MEAC divisions will then compete during a conference championship game April 17, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs a week later.
Davis, a Summerville High graduate who is now a wide receiver for S.C. State, is expected to be an impact player for the Bulldogs.
“Corey (Fields) can throw it around a little bit, and we’ve got big old Shaq Davis catching balls from him,” Bulldogs coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough told the Post and Courier during a recent interview. “We hope those two can get to the point where they enjoy one another’s abilities.”
Davis is a 6-5 redshirt sophomore. Both he and Fields, a former Baptist Hill quarterback, were key to the Bulldogs’ success during their last season. The Bulldogs finished with an 8-3 record in 2019.
Davis played in all 11 games, making 31 receptions for 632 yards and 6 touchdowns for a team-high 20.39 yards per catch average. For the season, Davis was the team’s second leading receiver in the receptions made, receiving yards and touchdown categories.
South Carolina State opens its season at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 when it hosts Norfolk State University. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to host North Carolina A&T State at 1:30 p.m. March 20. The Bulldogs are scheduled for road games at North Carolina A&T State Feb. 27 and at Norfolk State March 20.