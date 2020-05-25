Dampier signs with Shaw University

Ashley Ridge senior Blaise Dampier recently signed with the Shaw University Men’s Soccer program.
Dampier was with the Swamp Foxes’ varsity squad three seasons, but his time on the field was cut short due to an injury his sophomore year and school closures this spring.
“Blaise was a talent from the beginning,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “His sophomore year looked to be his first on Varsity. Unfortunately, that fall Blaise tore his ACL during club season. Blaise worked extremely hard to get back, and in one of the best stories in AR Men’s Soccer history; he made it back late in the season and scored the winning goal against Fort Dorchester. Since then, he has worked hard to get to the college level, and his determination has paid off. We are very proud of Blaise and look forward to following him in college.”
As a junior, Dampier provided Ashley Ridge with strong leadership up top. The competition in the region was tough that season, but his contributions helped the Swamp Foxes claim the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Soccer Championship that spring. During a key match late in the season, Dampier provided one of two Ashley Ridge goals and had an assist on the other to help the Swamp Foxes top Fort Dorchester and move into position to clinch the title.
Ashley Ridge went on to defeat Stratford in first round of the state playoffs before losing 1-0 to Lexington in the second round.
Dampier was also key to the efforts of the 2020 Ashley Ridge team, which only got in a few matches before the season was cancelled. He will go to Raleigh this summer to join a Bears’ program that graduates eight seniors. Shaw University competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Dampier plans to pursue an Education degree.