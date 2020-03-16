Columbia runners fare well in Shamrock Shuffle

Runners from the Midlands claimed the top honors for the 2020 Shamrock Shuffle races.
Hundreds of runners and walkers from across the state and beyond participated in the Shamrock Shuffle 10K, 5K and one-mile runs March 14 in downtown Summerville. Annually the races, which incorporate a St. Patrick’s Day theme, raise funds for the Summerville Family YMCA. The event spawned from the Flowertown Festival Race, which for years was hosted the week before the official opening of the annual Flowertown Festival.
Orinthal Striggles, 44, of Columbia won the 10K race, crossing the finish line with a 35:41 time. Joy Miller, 33, of Columbia placed second overall and won the 10K Female Overall division with a 38:04 time.
Gerry Schauer, 51, of Charleston placed second in the Male Overall division with a 38:20 time. Jim McAlhaney, 53, of Matthews placed third in the division with a 42:49 time.
David Bourgeois, 63, was the first Summerville runner to cross the finish line, placing sixth overall with a 43:42 time.
Jennifer Kryzanowski, 32, of Lexington placed second in the Female Overall division with a 40:21 time. Kari Jolley, 35, of Summerville placed third in the division with a 44:04 time.
Harrison Kirigwi, 31, of Columbia won the 5K race with a 15:26 finish. Shawana White, 40, of Columbia placed second and won the Female Overall division with a 17:49 time.
Jared Chrysostom, 36, of Summerville placed second in the Male Overall division with a 19:17 time. Eric Bohac, 29, of North Charleston placed third in the division with a 19:31 time.
Shannon Bain, 35, of Goose Creek placed third overall and second in the Female Overall division with a 17:54 finish. Bronwen Oshea, 39, of Summerville placed third in the division with a 21:06 time.
The top runners in the one-mile fun run were all from Summerville.
Christopher Strande, 5, won the race with a 6:08 time. Benjamin Singletary, 16, placed second with a 6:53 time. Willis Rogers, 8, placed third with a 7:17 finish.
Ansleigh Carter, 7, won the Female Overall division with an 8:17 time. Julia Nunn, 10, placed second in the division with an 8:26 time. Ely Carroll, 10, placed third in the division with an 8:27 time.
Full results from the three races can be found at results.rmraces.live or through a link available at summervilleymca.org.
For more photos from this year’s Shamrock Shuffle, go to the Photo Galleries section of www.journalscene.com.