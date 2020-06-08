Cobras baseball camp set for June 22-25

The annual Cane Bay High School summer baseball camp returns later this month.
Cobras coaches and players will lead up to 50 participants in four days of skill development and fun at Tom Conley Park in Ladson. The sports world has been shut down due to COVID-19 concerns since March and young people are itching to get out and play.
“We’re hoping to bring back a little normalcy,” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said. “We have looked at the facility and we feel we can host a camp that is safe for kids by limiting the numbers on each field as well as interaction among the different age groups. We have conducted baseball camps for 12 years and it is such a big part of our community. It is also a chance for Tom Conley to get their kids that missed their seasons a chance to get back on those fields and playing again.”
The camp is set for June 22-25 for ages 7-12. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Cost is $75 per camper and $50 for additional siblings. Tom Conley Park is located across from Sangaree Middle School.
“We always have a good turnout and many of these kids end up playing in our program in the future,” Todd said. “We will host the camp and we are also looking at maybe hosting some smaller more specialized camps as well. Kids need an outlet to play. With all that these young people have experienced over the last three months we feel it is an opportunity to make up for all the baseball and fun that they have missed since their seasons were canceled.”
For more information, email Coach Todd at shane1526@yahoo.com or David Shelton at shelto66@hotmail.com.