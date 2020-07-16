Charleston Battery resumes schedule Sunday

The Charleston Battery returns to the pitch July 19 when it faces Birmingham Legion FC.
The Lowcountry soccer team opened its United Soccer League Championship season March 8 with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United 2. However, that was the only match the Battery got in before the season was postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus.
For nearly four months teams trained and anxiously waited for league officials to announce when or if the season would resume. On June 24 the announcement came and officials released a revised 2020 schedule.
Due to the pandemic, it won’t be business as usual around the pitch, but there will be soccer. For at least the first two Battery matches on the revised schedule, fans will not be allowed to attend. A decision on whether tickets will be sold for other matches will be announced at a later date.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to play our first two games in July without fans in attendance,” states a press release from the Battery. “As the season unfolds, we will assess conditions and make the appropriate decision in collaboration with local authorities regarding opening doors for the remainder of the season. As excited as we are for our fans to experience our new home at Patriots Point, safety will remain our top priority.”
In order to limit travel, officials have divided clubs into eight groups to complete a 16-match regular season followed by single-elimination playoff matches. The regular season games will be span 13 weeks, concluding on the weekend of October 2-4. Games completed prior to the season suspension in March will be counted and included in the schedule, with teams that were active on the opening weekend of the season having 15 games remaining in their schedule.
The top two teams from each group in the regular season will advance to the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs, producing a field of 16 teams overall in a regionalized single-elimination bracket. Group winners will be paired with Group runners-up in the Round of 16, with home advantage being determined by record for the remainder of the bracket.
The Battery’s revised schedule is available at charlestonbattery.com.