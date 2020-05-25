Chargers release 2020 football slate

Northwood Academy football coach Ryan Leaver has revealed the Chargers’ 2020 slate. They’ll square off with five teams who had winning records in 2019 including one of last season’s state finalists.
Four of their five Region 1-AA games are at home, which could be a benefit for a young squad.
“We graduated 11 seniors and we’ve got so much youth coming up from junior varsity,” Leaver said. “Spring was going to be big for us.”
The Chargers, 3-7 with a playoff appearance last season, open up on Aug. 21 at Florence Christian. The Chargers last encountered Florence Christian in 2014, clipping the Eagles for the SCISA Class 2A championship. The series is tied 3-3 in six meetings that go back to 2010.
The Chargers hit the road again on Aug. 28 with a trip to Carolina Academy in Lake City for the first meeting between the two squads since 2005, when Northwood won 37-28.
Colleton Prep visits Northwood for the Chargers’ home opener on Sept. 4. The series is tied 3-3 going back to 2008.
The curtains come up on the Region 1-AA slate on Sept. 11 against visiting Hilton Head Christian, which leads the overall series 12-4 going back to 2005. Hilton Head Christian played for the SCISA 2A title last fall, falling in overtime to Trinity-Byrnes.
Beaufort Academy, moving up from 8-man, visits Northwood on Sept. 18 for the Chargers’ second region game. The Eagles are coached by former Clemson Tiger and Beaufort High School coach Mark Clifford.
Northwood hits the road for a Thursday night game at Academic Magnet on Sept. 24 before an open date on Oct. 2. The Chargers are 5-1 all-time in the series and blanked the Raptors 34-0 last season.
Leaver appreciated the timing of the open date, not just for injuries but for an academic reason, too.
“Being a private school, we do some things with our sophomore class,” Leaver said. “They take them on a field trip to visit colleges in the state and I’d rather them be able to go during the open date so I don’t lose all my sophomores during a game prep week. That’s one of the reasons we like a Week 0 game because it gives us a week off during the fall because that’s the only time we can do that field trip.”
Northwood gets back into region play on Oct. 9 at home against John Paul II and also hosts Hilton Head Prep on Oct. 16 in the next-to-last region clash. Northwood and John Paul II have split two meetings, with Northwood winning 35-21 last season, and the Chargers lead the series against Hilton Head Prep, 9-6.
Northwood closes out the region slate Oct. 23 at Orangeburg Prep and ends the regular season with a non-region clash at rival Pinewood Prep. The Chargers are 0-4 all-time against Orangeburg Prep and trail Pinewood Prep 8-4 in that series.
Northwood does have bragging rights against the Panthers, though, having won 35-12 last season.
2020 Football Schedule
Date – Opponent – (2019 Record)
Aug. 21 – at Florence Christian (9-5)
Aug. 28 – at Carolina Academy (9-3)
Sept. 4 – Colleton Prep (6-5)
Sept. 11 – Hilton Head Christian (11-2)
Sept. 18 – Beaufort Academy (4-6, 8-man)
Sept. 24 – at Academic Magnet (1-7)
Oct. 2 – OPEN
Oct. 9 – John Paul II (0-9)
Oct. 16 – Hilton Head Prep (4-7)
Oct. 23 – at Orangeburg Prep (8-3)
Oct. 30 – at Pinewood Prep (0-10)