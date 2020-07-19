Catch ‘Em For A Cause Fishing Tournament scheduled for August

The Carolina Youth Development Center and Vantage Point Foundation will co-host the inaugural Catch ‘Em For A Cause Fishing Tournament Aug. 22 in the greater Charleston area.
The fish-in-place event, which is open to anglers of all ages, features both a saltwater and freshwater division. It doesn’t matter if they cast their line from their backyard, a neighborhood pond, off a dock or from a boat, all anglers are invited. Photographed entries will be submitted via email and winners and prizes will be announced via live stream video. The event also includes a raffle for a half-day private fishing charter and a Big Green Egg with nest and tools.
Tickets are $50 and available at the event website Event.Gives/CatchEm. Proceeds will benefit programs of the Carolina Youth Development Center, an organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable place to call home for children who are living in the foster care system as well as programs of the Vantage Point Foundation, which provides support for post 9/11 military veterans during their re-introduction to civilian life.
The event is being held in partnership with the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, which has the mission of providing opportunities to make our community a better place to live through four programs of service: Americanism, community, youth and the prevention of child abuse.
For further information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit Event.Gives/CatchEm.