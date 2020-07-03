Carolina Rebels to host youth baseball camp

Carolina Rebels Baseball is hosting its first youth baseball camp July 13-17.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily at Ladson’s Tom Conley Field. Instruction will be provided by current and former Rebels players and coaches under the supervision of Billy Peatross, head coach of the Carolina Rebels 16U Team.
“Our camp will give young athletes the opportunity to learn from baseball players who are leaders in our community and great students,” Carolina Rebels President Brian Coleman said. “It will be an opportunity for kids to get outside and have fun in this time of madness. Plus, we are going to use money raised by the camp to make a donation to the Ladson Youth Organization so they can keep the Tom Conley facility open.”
Peatross is a former Summerville Baseball standout who became a coach after playing collegiate baseball. Under his leadership, the Rebels 16U team became the top-ranked 16U team in the state and earned a Top 5 national ranking. The team, which has won 48 of its last 52 games, includes athletes from several Lowcountry high schools including Berkeley, Cane Bay, Stratford, Goose Creek, Summerville and Battery Creek.
Guest speaker for the camp is former Ladson all-star and current South Carolina Gamecock southpaw pitcher Dylan Harley, who will also be available for autographs and pictures. Harley is a former All-state pitcher who represented Cane Bay in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-star Game. In 2018, he was 8-0 on the hill with a state-best 111 strikeouts and did not allow a run during the regular season. Harley was named the 2018 Diamond Prospects 4A Pitcher of the Year and received USA Today High School Sports All-South Carolina first team honors that year.
Former Summerville and Gamecock standout T.J. Hopkins, who was drafted into Major League Baseball by the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, is also scheduled to help with the camp.
Cost of the camp is $125 and includes pitching lessons, hitting lessons, fielding lessons and games and skills competitions. Lunch and drinks will be provided.
“We are going to have water-balloon fights and kickball so the campers get to compete with the instructors,” Coleman said. “We will have a concession stand and will take precautions to ensure everyone is safe. It is summertime so we expect the temperatures to be high and we will be prepared.”
He added that instructors will ensure social distancing is being practiced during the camp.
Spots for the camp are limited. For more information, contact Coleman at 843-801-1714 or Peatross at 843-323-6268.