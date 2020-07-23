Bucs No. 25 by Street & Smith

Charleston Southern’s football team will return 14 starters and 58 lettermen. The Bucs are a solid team on paper as the 2020 season nears.
Street & Smith Yearbooks ranked CSU No. 25 in its preseason FCS national poll.
The Buccaneers won their final four games of 2019 to finish 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the Big South for first-year coach Autry Denson. They’re one of two conference programs ranked in the preseason poll. Kennesaw State is No. 11.
CSU’s rally at the end of the season carried into the signing periods, when the Bucs snagged six players ranked in the top 300 FCS signees. The recruiting class was ranked 13th in the FCS by HERO Sports.
CSU opens the new season with a 6 p.m. start against North Greenville on Sept. 5 at Buccaneer Field followed by a visit from Furman on Sept. 12.
The Buccaneers stumbled out of the gate last season against a tough slate. They squared off against four nationally-ranked FCS opponents and a SEC foe in five of the first six games, going 1-5.
Denson’s team then surged to win five of six.
Salley recognized
Redshirt senior defensive end Nick Salley was named to the Street & Smith preseason FCS all-American team.
Salley was a third team all-American pick by the Associated Press last season. The Walterboro native ended the season leading the Big South with 17.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His 73 total tackles led all defensive linemen in both overall tackles and tackles per game.