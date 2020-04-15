Bucs add to 2020 recruiting class

Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team added a pair of players to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, signing two highly-rated high school seniors from the Peach State.
Forward Melvin Edwards, Jr. and guard Ja’Quavian Florence will enroll in the fall. They join Emorie Knox of Myrtle Beach, who signed in November.
Edwards (6-6) is a small forward from Carrolton, Georgia. He averaged 18.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.8 assists as a junior and 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this past winter. He finished his career at Carrollton High School with 1,021 points, 551 rebounds, 86 assists and 251 blocks and played in 87 games – all top-15 marks in school history.
“The very first thing you hear about Melvin when his name comes up is ‘great family, great person,”’ CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “He has crafted a reputation as a player that plays with tremendous character, effort, unselfishness and passion. Secondly, Melvin has the unique and valuable combination of size, strength, length, athleticism and skill that is very hard to find. It doesn’t take long to see that his basketball IQ is rare.”
Florence (6-3) is a guard from Atlanta. He averaged 23.3 points, five rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals in his time at South Atlanta High School. Florence was all-state twice and helped lead South Atlanta to a state championship in 2017.
He was North Georgia’s Class AA Player of the Year in 2019.
“He's a true big guard at 6-4, 207 pounds, who has big size and strength,” Radebaugh said. “He mixes that size with a very sound skill set. We feel like he will be a matchup problem. He is an excellent shooter but can also get the ball to the rim. We have been so impressed with Ja'Quavian’s character. I've enjoyed his big personality but genuine humility.”
Knox (6-0) is a point guard who helped guide the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a runner-up finish in Class 4A this past season. He topped 1,600 points in his high school career and had more than 470 assists.
“We met every roster need and signed our top target at every position,” Radebaugh said. “I'm beyond excited about what these three will bring to our team, program and university. This is a great day for us. I'm super excited about the team we have returning.”
The Buccaneers finished 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big South Conference last season, advancing to the second round of the conference tournament.
Shuler chooses MTSU
Former Charleston Southern point guard Dontrell Shuler will continue his college career at Middle Tennessee State.
Shuler (6-2, 180) averaged a team-high 17.9 points in 15 games for the Buccaneers as a sophomore, with a season high of 34 against Hampton. He also scored 24 points in a win over Dayton.
He was an All-Big South freshman team selection in 2018-19, averaging 10.9 points per game.
Shuler, a Columbia native, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the Conference USA school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.