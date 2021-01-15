Athletic Department garners state award

The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department has earned the 2020 Athletic Department of the Year award from the Athletics Program Branch of the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.
The award is given every December at the SCAP Sports Management Institute. The department was recognized for its efforts to convert its 2020 spring sports season into a successful summer sports season after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring athletics would have started in March but were postponed to July. The department saw record breaking registration in February of almost 300 participants.
“Our department desperately wanted to offer our community its spring season when we were given the green light to proceed,” Town of Summerville Athletic Director Tim Orvin said. “Our community wanted recreation and we gave it to them in the safest way possible. We had to be creative but were still able to offer quality programs for our community.”
The department was also recognized for its Adult Coed Kickball, Outdoor Coed Dodgeball Tournament, Outdoor Coed Wiffle Ball Tournament and Home Run Derby programs. The Home Run Derby program gave local high school seniors an opportunity to play baseball after spring sports were canceled in April.
The department has already opened registration for its 2021 spring sports programs. Registration the for Adult Softball, Youth Baseball, Youth Coach Pitch, Youth Tee Ball, Youth Flag Football and Youth Soccer programs runs through Feb. 5.
For more information or to register, visit the online catalog at www.summervillesc.gov.