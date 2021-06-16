Ashley Ridge's Leila McClough heads girls’ track and field all-region list

A record-setting track athlete from Ashley Ridge and her coach claimed two of the top postseason honors for Region 8-AAAAA girls rrack and field this spring.
Sophomore Leila McClough has been named the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA girls track and field athlete of the year. McClough set school records for the long jump and triple jump this spring. She also competed in the 400-meter hurdles and ran a leg for the Ashley Ridge 4x400 relay team.
McClough claimed three individual region championships and helped her relay team to a region title.
She went on to place third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump at this year’s Class AAAAA state championships.
After leading the Lady Swamp Foxes to their school’s first region track and field championship, Ashley Ridge’s Jeff Plane has been named the girls track and field coach of the year. Lady Swamp Foxes Amya Hargrove, Audrey Smith, Sadie Williams, Sophia Thomas, Katherine Jackson and Samantha Franklin were also named to the all-region team.
Summerville landed seven athletes on the all-region team – Kamryn White, Seire Baker-Morgan, Taliyah Wright, Jaydah Fountain, Brianna Dooney, Rachel Davis and Juliet Latimore. Fort Dorchester’s Mackenzie England and Stall’s Lillian Sustaita also received all-region honors.