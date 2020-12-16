You are the owner of this article.
Ashley Ridge athletes sign with college programs

  Updated
sj-121620-bbh-arsignings.JPG

The Ashley Ridge Baseball program had three players sign to play for a college baseball program next school year. From left are Ashley Ridge varsity assistant coach BJ Bellush, athletes Cooper LeTellier, Walker Richardson and Logan Bledsoe, and Ashley Ridge JV coach Mike Hayes.

 Contributed Photo

A group of Ashley Ridge Baseball players will enter the 2021 season not having to worry about impressing college scouts.

Three members of the Swamp Foxes Baseball team signed a national letter of intent Dec. 16 officially committing them to the program of their choice. Two signed with the same college.

Seniors Walker Richardson and Logan Bledsoe both signed to play for the Newberry College Baseball team. Richardson is a catcher and Bledsoe is a pitcher and infielder.

Senior Cooper LeTellier signed to play for the Savannah State University Baseball team. LeTellier has seen action as a designated hitter and first baseman during his time at Ashley Ridge.