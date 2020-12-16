Ashley Ridge athletes sign with college programs

A group of Ashley Ridge Baseball players will enter the 2021 season not having to worry about impressing college scouts.
Three members of the Swamp Foxes Baseball team signed a national letter of intent Dec. 16 officially committing them to the program of their choice. Two signed with the same college.
Seniors Walker Richardson and Logan Bledsoe both signed to play for the Newberry College Baseball team. Richardson is a catcher and Bledsoe is a pitcher and infielder.
Senior Cooper LeTellier signed to play for the Savannah State University Baseball team. LeTellier has seen action as a designated hitter and first baseman during his time at Ashley Ridge.