Alternative Baseball looks to expand in the Lowcountry

The Alternative Baseball Organization has made its way to the Lowcountry and there’s still room here for expansion.
Alternative Baseball provides an authentic baseball experience for those age 15 and older who have special needs. The 501 c3 organization was designed for teens and adults who fall on the Autism Spectrum but is also open to others, including those with Down syndrome or learning disorders, who may benefit from the physical and social development America’s Pastime has to offer.
Taylor Duncan, who helped found Alternative Baseball in 2016 and serves as its commissioner/director, said teams welcome players regardless of their skill level or experience.
“I started this organization to give others on the Spectrum the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can be,” Duncan said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy America’s Pastime. If you have never had the opportunity to play, we will teach you the basics.
This sport just has so much to offer. It can help you develop friendships and network. You learn to communicate with teammates and pick each other up.”
Alternative Baseball now has 74 teams in 31 states. One of its newest teams was formed in Charleston earlier this year.
“We found a volunteer to be the manager for the team and since this spring interest has tripled so we are excited,” Duncan said. “We would love to start another team in the area so it could play against the Charleston team. Right now the closest team to Charleston is in Savannah and that’s a long way to travel for a game.”
South Carolina also has teams in Spartanburg and Anderson. Since baseball draws a lot of interest in the Summerville and Moncks Corner areas, either of those communities might be a good base for a new Alternative Baseball team. Duncan said a dozen or so players, some volunteers, a few umpires and a team manager is all that would be required to form a team.
With a few exceptions, Alternative Baseball follows Major League Baseball rules. Players pitch and field all the other defensive positions, use wood bats and are allowed to do things such as lead off base and steal. However, some games are seven innings rather than nine; underhand and overhand pitches are allowed; and a special ball is used.
“The balls are larger than a baseball and smaller than as softball,” Duncan said. “They are also softer.”
Practices are tailored to individual players but typically involve warmup stretches and drills designed to improve batting, fielding and base-running skills. Alternative Baseball does not use “buddies” so participants play independently in the field, during their turn at bat and while running the bases.
One of the goals of the program is to have the positive experiences players have on the baseball diamond carry into other aspects of their lives.
“Our program isn’t about winning,” Duncan said. “It’s more about the comradery, having breakthrough moments on the diamond, being accepted for who you are. It also allows us to show everyone what we can do, to breakthrough those glass ceilings and address misunderstandings.”
It was Duncan’s own experiences growing up in Dallas, Georgia that led him to found the non-profit organization.
At the age of 4, he was diagnosed with Autism that led to him experiencing speech issues, sensory issues and anxiety issues, as well as social stigma because of developmental delays.
He says he wanted to play in traditional baseball leagues, but due to his Autism was often denied opportunities. At the age of 12 he was finally able to play in a league, but the experience only lasted one season.
Eventually he turned to a slow-pitch softball church league, but was unhappy with the amount of playing time he received so he formed his own team and began recruiting players for it. In 2013, Duncan took his team to the league championship.
He worked hard at improving his skills and continued to be active in the diamond sports. Fearing too many others had been denied opportunities, he made it his mission to create opportunities for others to play in a traditional baseball setting free of judgment.
For more information on Alternative Baseball, visit https://www.alternativebaseball.org/.