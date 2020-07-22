A Summerville bobsledder

There have been multiple Olympic-caliber athletes with ties to the Lowcountry, but when one makes an Olympic bobsled team that’s a bit surprising.
In the winter of 2017-18, Briauna Jones was selected as a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Bobsled Team. The University of North Carolina, Charlotte and Summerville High School graduate was named a replacement athlete for the team, which she joined as a brakeman/pusher in PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Jones took as many training runs, if not more, as the other athletes there because she practiced with both U.S. pilots. However, she didn’t have the opportunity to participate in an Olympic race.
“It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling to be at the Games and not to be the one competing,” Jones said during an interview for the teamusa.org website. “You don’t get to go to Opening Ceremony, you don’t get all of the team gear. It definitely gave me more drive to never be in that position again.”
Jones did go on to become the first USA athlete to compete in the monobob discipline during the 2019 Calgary North American Cup, where she finished eighth. Monobob, a women’s only event, is one of seven events added to the 2022 Olympic program in July 2018.
Jones was the lone competitor for Team USA in the event that first season but interest in the monobob is on the rise so she will have to compete in order to represent her country in the 2022 Olympics.
Below is our original report on Jones making the Olympic squad that published Jan. 31, 2018:
Former Summerville High School track and field standout Briauna Jones will travel to PyeongChang, South Korea as a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Bobsled Team.
Jones, a University of North Carolina, Charlotte graduate, was recently selected as a replacement athlete for the team. She will travel to this year’s Winter Olympics and can substitute for competing athletes during training runs. She is also eligible to compete in Olympic competition if one of the athletes selected to participate in official heats and races is injured or becomes ill.
She will become the first UNC Charlotte 49ers student-athlete to represent the United States at the Olympic Games. However, she has already traveled with the bobsled program to scout and test the conditions the team will face during the Olympics.
“This will be my third time going to South Korea and being at the Olympic venue,” Jones said. “However, the times I went there to train before I wasn’t taken as seriously.”
Jones made her first U.S. national team during the 2016-17 season just months after getting involved with the sport so she was one of the youngest members and also the most inexperienced hoping to make the Olympic squad. However, she found her time as a track and field athlete helped prepared her for the challenge.
“Those two things could have easily counted me out, but years of being an athlete and fighting to get to the top has taught me that you’re in control of your destiny,” Jones said. “My coaches from Summerville High School and UNC Charlotte never gave up on me and are the reason I’m the fierce athlete that I am. I fought until the end and I’m proud to say that I made my first Olympic team through the adversity.”
The odds of the team needing a replacement are slim, but Jones is still excited.
“Even though going as an alternate means that I won’t be racing, I still made my mark and proved myself as one of the best athletes in the sport,” she said. “I still earned my ticket to the Olympic Games.”
A number of components were considered when the selection committee selected athletes for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Bobsled Team roster. Combine tests, U.S. National Push Championship results, U.S. National Team Trials finishes, driver input, international experience and team combinations were among the things the committee considered. It also looked at how well athletes work together, factoring in trends of push times, start rank and velocity, as well as season results.
If a replacement is needed, the selection committee will re-evaluate the teams before making a nomination.
The Olympic bobsled and skeleton events are held in a four-heat format over two days of racing with two heats on each day. The women’s bobsled competition will take place Feb. 20-21.
Jones is a push athlete who won her first World Cup medal, a gold with Elana Meyers Taylor, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last year. She was also named last season’s USA Bob Sled Rookie of the Year.
Prior to that, she compiled an impressive resume of awards and records in her time at UNC Charlotte before graduating in 2014. She holds a place on the Top-10 List for the: indoor 60-meter dash, indoor and outdoor long jump, indoor and outdoor triple jump, and indoor and outdoor high jump. She was also a multiple-time conference medalist in each of those events and in 2012 helped the program’s 4x100 meter relay team earn a trip to the National Championships.
She was a four-time state qualifier for the Green Wave Track and Field team. Jones received All-American honors by placing sixth in the long jump at Nationals. She just missed being named All-American in two events, placing 10th in the triple jump.
As a high school junior and senior, Jones was a state qualifier in the long, triple and high jump events.