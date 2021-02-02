5K run to raise funds for local charity

Head for the Cure
Sponsors and participants are needed for the fifth annual Head for the Cure — Charleston Virtual 5K event. This year’s virtual 5k run/walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 27 and will be featured on Facebook and YouTube. The event benefits Head for the Cure, a nonprofit organization committed to granting funds to local and national beneficiaries to support brain tumor clinical research and programs. Visit https://Headforthecure.org/Charleston for more information.
Youth Baseball
Parks Field Baseball Spring Registration for ages 4-19 will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at Parks Field. Visit parksbaseball.com for more information.
Spring Sports
The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its 2021 spring sports programs. Registration the for Adult Softball, Youth Baseball, Youth Coach Pitch, Youth Tee Ball, Youth Flag Football and Youth Soccer programs runs through Feb. 5.
For more information, visit the online catalog at www.summervillesc.gov.
Youth Golf Lessons
First Tee – Greater Charleston is partnering with local golf courses to offer youth free rounds of golf.
As part of the “Swing It Forward CHS” initiative, the nonprofit offers youth under the age of 18 free lessons at Berkeley Country Club, Charleston Municipal, Patriots Point Links, Wescott Golf Club, and Wrenwoods Golf Course. For more information, call any of the partner golf courses.
Mental Health Heroes tourney
Lowcountry Transitions at Trident Medical Center is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Mental Health Heroes nonprofit organization.
Organizers are searching for participants and sponsors for the annual event. Designed to provide support to those in Lowcountry impacted by mental illness, the tournament is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. start Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf Club and will feature hole-in-one, longest drive and longest putt challenges for prizes. Mulligans can be purchased at the rate of three for $10.
Teams of four can register for a $500 donation. To register or for more information, visit https://www.mhheroes.com/golf/.