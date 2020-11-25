Dorchester Paws seeks help to ‘Save Our Shelter’

When it comes to giving, Dorchester Paws “gives” a lot to animals in Dorchester County.
Dorchester Paws (formerly the Francis R. Willis SPCA) was established in 1972, and is still operating in the same facility located on Four Paws Lane. In the next five years, shelter officials hope to be in a new facility.
For 50 years it has worked to improve upon and humanely care for animals. It is a partner in the “No Kill South Carolina Coalition” and is determined to end unnecessary euthanasia in Dorchester County.
The shelter takes in every lost, abandoned and abused animal and provides them with food, shelter and medical attention until they find their forever home; it houses nearly 4,000 animals a year.
Earlier this year the shelter took in a young puppy that had been hit by a car and both legs on the left side of her body were broken. She was rushed for emergency medical care, and because of donations the shelter was able to save the use and function of both of her legs.
While the shelter is privately owned, it is the community’s shelter and relies heavily on donations to help animals. Executive Director Maddie Moore said Dorchester Paws works with a corps of dedicated volunteers, foster homes and community support, and the shelter is poised to make significant improvements for animal welfare.
“We stand out through our ability to make life saving innovations through creative outside of the box thinking with little resource,” she said.