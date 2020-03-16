School Closures in Dorchester District Two

Governor McMaster announced in a press conference this afternoon that he is ordering all South Carolina schools closed due to cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our state. In accordance with the Governor’s order, Dorchester School District Two schools will be closed for students beginning on Monday, March 15, 2020 until the end of March. This will include the cancellation of extended day programs and all extracurricular activities until further notice. Teachers and staff should report to their school and work sites on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17 for teacher workdays to prepare for the school closings.
District schools will provide information to families in the next few days regarding long distance learning resources and plans for students and food service to those that qualify during this extended closure. Over the course of the next few weeks, Dorchester School District Two will continue to provide information and updates to our families and staff through our websites and social media.