Q&A with candlemaker from Wild Bloom Apothecary

I just met Tasha at the Gypsy Parlor’s 1st Friday arts and music night and enjoyed learning about her products.
Originally from Chattanooga, Tenn., Tasha moved to Summerville 10 years ago from Waco, Texas when her husband’s job brought them to this area. She and her husband, Eudreon, have six children and have been married for 23 years. She has been an herbalist and candlemaker for years and is self-taught in the craft. Her passion for natural and holistic wellness led her to create Wild Bloom Apothecary, named after her youngest daughter Bloom.
Regan: How did you begin as an herbalist and candle maker? Was your mother into herbs?
Curry: Well, it was actually less of a “beginning” and more a gravitation, if that makes sense. I’ve always been drawn to the alternative and holistic as it relates to health and wellness. I remember years ago when my son was about two months old. He is 22 now, but back then he was dealing with a bad case of hives. My mother suggested I give him a little catnip tea. I was like, whoa! That is when I knew I had found my place amongst the plants.
R: You have a quote by Svevo Brooks on your Instagram page: “My idea of a good herbalist isn’t someone who knows the uses of 40 different herbs, but someone who knows how to use one herb in 40 different ways.” Thoughts?
C: Yes, sometimes within the herbalism community, we become preoccupied with knowing hundreds of plants, but that is not the goal. The goal is to know them intimately.
There are some plants I grow just so that I can get to know their personality from the start. It’s quality over quantity. If I can show someone lavender is not only a relaxing aromatic herb, but also has antispasmodic, antibacterial and repellent properties and show them how to use it, then I am a good herbalist.
R: You create candles, teas, and body oil – how did you learn how to create all those different forms? Do you have a preference of which one you enjoy making the best?
C: I am completely passion-led and self-taught. Through books, videos, classes, conferences, workshops, peers, praying, and deep thinking, I just try to sense what it is I feel drawn to learn about and I pursue it. Candlemaking was an offspring of my herbalism journey. I have always loved candles since I was a teenager and I set out learn how to make a clean burning candle.
R: Is there one product that is more challenging to make than another?
C: Candlemaking by far! It probably gives me the most frustration! It’s such a temperamental process. The wax, wick, and fragrance oil all have to blend harmoniously. Then it’s the not so obvious things that can make it difficult to create it like finding the right pouring temperature, choosing the right vessels, and curing time. If I didn’t love it so much, I would probably stop doing it.
R: Your candles are made from soy wax—is there a reason you use soy?
C: I chose soy because it is a natural vegetable wax made from soybeans. It’s renewable, sustainable, and eco-friendly. It’s basically a crop. It has a clean burn, and it reinforces my passion for being as natural as possible.
R: What is your favorite scent and herb and why do you like it so much? Which herb do you feel is the most healing for people?
C: My favorite candle scents are definitely peppermint and eucalyptus because they are both reinvigorating and relaxing. My favorite herb is lemon balm, a lemony-scented plant in the mint family which is also known as a nervine herb because it has relaxing properties. As for healing herbs for others, it’s relative to the person. I believe we must first learn to treat the imbalances in our lives by examining our lifestyle, eating habits, and stressors. We can then look for the particular plant allies that are there to support us, but we must first address ourselves in a holistic approach.