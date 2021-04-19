Puzzle piece cookie at Panera Bread raises money for autism awareness

Panera Bread is launching is "Pieces of Hope for Autism" cookie campaign with a special puzzle piece shaped shortbread cookie.
Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, is partnering with Autism Speaks Georgia and Carolinas in honor of Autism Awareness month.
Through April 30, proceeds from all ‘Pieces of Hope’ cookie sales will be donated to the cause. The puzzle piece cookie has been specially designed to represent the symbol for autism and will be sold in all 26 participating Covelli owned and operated bakery-cafes in South Carolina and Georgia.
The puzzle piece cookie is sold in Covelli-owned and operated Panera Bread cafés. The cookie consists of Panera’s famous shortbread shaped like a puzzle piece topped with sweet blue icing and is made completely free of any artificial colors, flavors, additives, or preservatives.
Cookies can be purchased online at www.panerabread.com or on the Panera app for Rapid Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, and Catering. Panera Bread is encouraging ‘Pieces of Hope’ campaign supporters to share photos of their cookies on social media using #everycookiecounts.
Since 2010, Covelli Enterprises has donated more than $2 million in the areas it serves to support various autism organizations, schools, and centers in providing services, scholarships, research, treatment, advocacy, and resources for families.
“The Pieces of Hope for Autism campaign is our largest company-wide initiative, and its positive impact means the world to our Covelli family,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises.
“We know the autism community has faced many challenges over the past year due to financial burdens, navigating virtual learning, and much more. We are humbled to be able to give back to those with autism in the communities we serve at a time when the need is so great.”
Autism Speaks will also benefit during the whole month of April from the company’s Round Up Program, which allows customers to round up their order total to the next dollar for the cause.
“At Autism Speaks, we’re committed to fostering kindness and inclusivity in local communities for those on the spectrum,” said Autism Speaks Vice President of Services and Support, Valerie Paradiz. “We can’t do it without supporters like Covelli who bring us one step closer to a vision of a world where people with autism can reach their full potential.”