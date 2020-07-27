Get To Know LCRT Communications And Outreach Specialist Morgan Grimes

As a new member of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments staff, Morgan Grimes will be focusing on one of the region’s most important projects: Lowcountry Rapid Transit.
This transit system will introduce modern, reliable transportation to our region’s busiest corridor, offering new connections for residents all along its 26-mile route.
"Linking the project to communities and businesses in a meaningful way is a key element in LCRT’s success and I’m very much looking forward to helping grow those relationships," said Grimes.
She is a Lowcountry native, born and raised in Summerville, and a UofSC graduate with a degree in Public Relations. Her previous experience includes the National Association of Black Journalists and the University of South Carolina Alumni Association.