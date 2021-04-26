Parkwood Drive motorists may see delays for 8 weeks

Increased construction traffic and potential delays are expected during daylight hours over the next eight weeks in the areas of Central Avenue and US 17A at Parkwood Drive beginning April 26.
Trucks are restricted to use Parkwood Drive towards Central Aveune or US 17A during this time.
The announcement by the Town of Summerville says "a large amount of unsuitable soils will be removed from the area by up to 90 trucks a day in order to construct a new stormwater pond to mitigate flooding in the area."
The pond will be designed to temporarily hold elevated amounts of stormwater that’s expected to decrease the amount of runoff onto adjacent roadways and nearby properties.
This project is being funded by the Town of Summerville Stormwater Fund. All work is dependent on weather.
If you would like to find out if your home is in a flood area, you can enter a property’s address on the FEMA Flood Map Service Center website, and a map showing its flood zone hazard will pop up.