To the Editor:
On Nov. 5, voters have a chance to head to the polls for local elections. But will they? In our Tri-county area, voter turnout for these local elections is routinely less than 20 percent. That means a very small group of voters is making very big decisions for the rest of us.
These elections are sometimes called “off-cycle elections” because the races are all local; statewide and national races are held in even years.
However, these municipal races have an enormous impact on our communities. Local governments are charged with many decisions on zoning, infrastructure, public safety, and community amenities such as parks and libraries.
We find that one of the biggest barriers that voters have in local elections is a lack of information on the candidates and the issues.
In order to remove this barrier and help voters participate in their democracy, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.
VOTE411.org is a free “one-stop shop” for election information. Voters simply go to the website, enter their address, and are provided a personalized ballot with candidate information, polling place locations, a voter registration tool, and other helpful election information.
We are pleased to provide this nonpartisan resource so that voters can know more about what (and who!) will be on their ballot. Please visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan, share the website with your friends and neighbors, and cast your vote confidently on Nov. 5.
Barbara Griffin, President
League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area