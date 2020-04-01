You know its bad when the oyster crackers run out

We’re healthy, we’re sane, we’re staying home. OK, pick two out of three.
Scenes from quarantine:
Day 1: “The baseboards need cleaning,” Widdle says, sipping his coffee. I look around to see who else he might be speaking to. Nope, we’re alone.
“You think so?” I mutter. He doesn’t answer.
I blink first. I always do.
“I don’t clean baseboards,” I blurt. “I clean toilets. I do laundry. I wash dishes, I sweep and mop and dust and scrub, but my knees will not do baseboards. Sorry.”
Silence from Widdle. Reproachful silence, as if he’d just discovered my wedding rings on a tavern table.
Day 2: My husband returns from stalking toilet paper, empty-handed. Later, as we watch a Charmin commercial, he sits up and says: “Just think—a whole generation of kids won’t know what it’s like to TP somebody’s yard.”
Day 3: Widdle is a generous man who gladly shares whatever he has. Having said that, I’ve banned him from the grocery store, because our cabinets and fridge are bursting with: nuts, beans, rice, chicken, turkey, cheese, 23 kinds of soup, milk, crackers, grits, bacon, Hot Pockets, frozen fish, frozen vegetables, frozen meals, three kinds of sausages, meat loaf, pasta, chips, salsa, peanut butter, chocolate, cereal, pork & beans and fresh fruit.
Last night I made chicken soup for dinner.
“Thank you,” Widdle says. “Hand me some of those floating crackers.”
“Say what?” I ask.
“Floating crackers,” he repeats. “I’d like some of those.”
I lean on the washing machine, face in hands. (Our century-old kitchen has a weird layout. The food cabinets are above the washer and dryer, across from the fridge. The stove and sink are on the other side of the room, down by the windows. You just have to be there.)
“I don’t know what a floating cracker is,” I say through my fingers. “Ritz? Triscuits? Goldfish? What the devil is a FLOATING CRACKER??”
He calmly reaches in the cabinet and fishes out a bag of tiny oyster crackers, aka soup crackers.
“I picked these up the other day,” he said. “They float.”
Day 4: We’re watching Netflix and Amazon movies we’d normally skip, like “Prisoners” with Hugh Jackman and Terrence Howard. Reviews say it’s very grim and very bloody. I watch it because it features Viola Davis, whom I adore. Guess what? It’s very grim and very bloody.
Day 5: I bring the large mantel clock from the living room into the kitchen to show Widdle.
“It’s stopped,” I say.
Widdle opens the back, peers inside and says, “I guess so, there are no batteries.”
“That’s odd,” I say, and we shrug at each other like long-married people do.
He replaces the batteries and sets the correct time, which happens to be 9 a.m. The hourly chimes began clanging wildly, and we immediately remember why we removed the batteries. I cover my ears as the chimes bang on for what seems like forever.
Fortunately, Widdle is able to isolate and remove the battery that powers the chimes. The clock, now keeping perfect (silent) time, is returned to the living room. All is well.
Day 6: I’ve devised a new drinking game: Every time Widdle says, “Relax, you’re hormonal,” I add another round to our Saturday night plans. (The actual plan is to put two cold beers in each room and pretend we’re bar-hopping.)
Day 7: Sunday morning, we watch church services online. Our pastor is brilliant, even in an empty sanctuary. Plus, it’s fun to type, “Amen!” in real time.
We pray for everyone… including you, my friends. Be well.