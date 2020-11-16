The Republican Party is in danger of becoming the Trump Party

Enough is enough
How much longer must we put up with the unhinged egomaniac in the White House?
Donald Trump is one of the worst presidents this country has ever had. I could list many reasons why I feel this way, but perhaps the most important is the lack of action he took in January when he was first advised of the danger of the COVID-19 virus.
Then he used one of his most used words and called it a "hoax."
If he had taken the action he was finally forced to take two and a half months later, thousands of American lives might have been saved and work on a vaccine could have been started much earlier.
Perhaps we'd even have one being dispensed now.
Trump claims the "rigged" election an embarrassment to our country. No, he's the embarrassment to our country. It's time Republican senators started thinking more of our country than their political future and tell Trump to concede.
This country doesn't want a Trump party, it wants a real Republican party.
David Pellnitz
Summerville